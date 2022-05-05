The squadron has been a part of the community for the past 83 years and has continued to deliver throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The doors had to be closed to cadets in March 2020 for the first time in the squadron’s history but staff immediately began a period of virtual training.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant George Morris said: “During this time, all face-to-face activity was suspended across all 900 squadrons nationwide. This was an opportunity to train differently and cadets had great fun learning about aerobatics, sign language and website building, with plenty of quizzes and scavenger hunts thrown in for good measure.

Cadets undertake pre-flight familiarisation on a glider training simulator at RAF Kenley. (Crown Copyright 2019)

“Cadets also still had access to virtual courses in radio and cyber skills, and many carried on with their classification syllabus training alongside their school work to achieve their aviation studies BTECs offered by the organisation.

“In September 2020, we were delighted to reopen following six months of online training. After a huge volunteer effort, the squadron was made Covid safe, with new procedures in place to ensure we keep our personnel as safe as possible.

“Whilst certain activities have been restricted due to social distancing, we have been able to continue training with adaptations in place. The return to face-to-face was met with great excitement from cadets as it meant they could get back to enjoying all the things that the organisation offers them.”

Cadets taking navigational training classes, studying aerial charts and Ordnance Survey maps to plot routes as part of their syllabus training. (Crown Copyright 2022)

The past year has seen the unit and its cadets go from strength to strength, getting involved with every scheme and opportunity the organisation offers, from first aid to radio communications, target shooting to completing The Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

Worthing was one of the founder units of the RAF Air Cadets, which now has more than 900 squadrons across every UK parliamentary constituency, as well as overseas in Gibraltar, Cyprus and the Channel Islands.

Air cadets enjoy a range of opportunities, including gliding, air experience flying and adventurous training. The organisation offers, at no extra cost, nationally-recognised qualifications in first aid, adventurous training and outdoorsmanship along with BTEC qualifications from CVQO in music performance, aviation studies, and personal development and teamwork.

The 45F Squadron, which parades Tuesday and Friday from 7pm to 9.30pm, is currently recruiting. For more details, email [email protected] The squadron is run entirely by volunteers and also welcomes those who are interested in joining as staff, regardless of previous experience.

Also in the news: Lancing College Chapel, a Grade I listed national monument is finally complete, after 154 years