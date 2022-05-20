Marie Pickering with staff and members of Active Worthing

Active Worthing previously operated out of Rowan’s Gym in Steeple View, Worthing, and helped people with medical conditions, disabilities and injuries through physical activity.

The gym closed two years ago due and because of Covid-19 and subsequent restrictions, was unable to return.

The specialist group continued with the exercise classes but it had to put all of its specialist gym equipment into storage, which cost the owners £400 per month.

Marie Pickering, director and specialist instructor at Active Worthing, helping a client on a specialist machine in the Sidney Walter Centre

Finally, after months of searching for a permanent home, Active Worthing has been able to restart its gym services with the support of the Sidney Walter Centre in Sussex Road, Worthing, and Worthing High School.

Marie Pickering, director and specialist instructor at Active Worthing said: "It's been amazing to start up our gym services again with the support of Sidney Walter Centre and Worthing High School.

"We've seen so many of our old members and they're excited about seeing us, and each other, again.

"Our members have been without a gym for over two years and we are grateful to both Worthing High School and The Sid for giving us this opportunity. We are looking forward to really making a difference to our community by helping all our members, old and new, to stay active for health."

Some of Active Worthing's specialist equipment

Pan Panayiotou, head teacher of Worthing High School and CEO of South Downs Education Trust, saw Active Worthing’s Twitter appeal explaining how the gym was in need of a new residence and reached out to the club to see how the school could help.

Mr Panayiotou said: “Sadly their previous residence at the Rowans Day Centre was no longer available, and they were now desperately in need of a new base and were aware of the amazing fitness suite and the other excellent facilities that the school were able to provide.

"Worthing High School has been able to accommodate the club and is excited to now have them as part of their evening activities programme every Tuesday and Thursday 5pm-7pm.

“We are delighted that we can to support Active Worthing. We are committed to supporting not only our students, but the wider community.”

Some of Active Worthing's specialist equipment

If you would like more information and want to know how to get referred, please visit Active Worthing’s website or you can email [email protected]