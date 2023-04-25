Worthing resident nominated for National Diversity Award

Worthing resident Michael C Wearing has been nominated for a National Diversity award. His name has been put forward in the category of ‘Positive LGBTQ+ role model.

Life Coach Michael C Wearing

Michael who runs a life coaching business aimed at supporting people within the LGBTQ+ community has a Podcast entitled ‘Coming Into Who You Are.’ He uses these to interview other people from the community about their lived experience and also shares his own in respect to the initial process of coming out.

Michael said: “I am very excited and humbled at being nominated for such a prestigious award.”

You can vote for Michael by following this link: nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/awards-2023/nominations/michael-c-wearing/

The National Diversity Awards are held annually to identify positive role models.

