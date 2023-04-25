Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing resident nominated for National Diversity Award

By Michael WearingContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Life Coach Michael C WearingLife Coach Michael C Wearing
Life Coach Michael C Wearing

Worthing resident Michael C Wearing has been nominated for a National Diversity award. His name has been put forward in the category of ‘Positive LGBTQ+ role model.’

Michael who runs a life coaching business aimed at supporting people within the LGBTQ+ community has a Podcast entitled ‘Coming Into Who You Are.’ He uses these to interview other people from the community about their lived experience and also shares his own in respect to the initial process of coming out.

Michael said: “I am very excited and humbled at being nominated for such a prestigious award.”

You can vote for Michael by following this link: nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/awards-2023/nominations/michael-c-wearing/

The National Diversity Awards are held annually to identify positive role models.

Actor Stephen Fry said: “Even now in today’s modern society we are still tackling issues of prejudice and discrimination so it is important to come together and focus on those who have demonstrated an outstanding work ethic in order to enhance equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Related topics:Stephen FryLGBTQ+