A new retirement home at the former HMRC site in Goring has been approved by Worthing Borough Council.

Plans show a three to four-storey, T-shaped building to include 63 extra-care apartments, a restaurant, residents’ lounge, wellbeing room, staff accommodation, electric buggy storage and 33 car parking spaces.

The development will be part of a larger Bellway Homes development on the Barrington Road site, for 287 homes, and will be managed by McCarthy Stone, which oversaw the application for the home.

The home was approved by the council’s planning committee, which was ‘happy’ with the affordable housing contribution increase from £135,000 to £240,000, and with the development meeting a need in Worthing for more extra-care accommodation.

A 3D rendering the building from the Adur & Worthing Councils' planning officers' report. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Committee members agreed that, due to effects on the wider development, delivery times of between 8am and 8pm would be made a condition, along with dust management because of the site’s proximity to Durrington-on-Sea railway station.

Objections from two members of the public were heard, with one saying existing residents were being ‘swarmed’ by planning applications and developments, and services were struggling to cope.

Another resident, Steven Peckham, said pressure on the A259 from the Bellway Homes and McCarthy Stone developments would need council resources in order to be relieved.

Members voiced concerns the apartments were expensive, and there was no guarantee they will be sold to Worthing borough residents once complete.