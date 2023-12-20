Worthing Rugby Club has donated gifts to children and staff at Worthing Hospital's Bluefin ward

While Wizzard wishes that Christmas could be every day, the festive season, known to so many as the season of giving, possesses values which inspire many to open their hearts to those who are suffering or less fortunate than ourselves, something about Christmas which should be every day.

Worthing Rugby Club are no exception, which is why on December 19 a group consisting of Raiders and Warriors players gave out a huge assortment of gifts to the children of the Bluefin ward at Worthing Hospital, a huge gesture of generosity which gives back to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Hospital play assistant Hayley Edwards said: “Thank you for coming, thank you for seeing our children, it means so much. With the cost of living, we didn’t know if we would get many presents this year.”

The club also delivered hampers to staff as a thank-you, after the club launched an appeal for donations. Jack Forrest, who is captaining the Raiders for the first time this season, was keen to revive one of the club’s annual traditions and see the club give back to the community – and the clubhouse was quickly filled with gifts for all ages.

Jack said: “The presents came from the whole club, starting at the under-5s all the way up to our senior male – Raiders – and female – Warriors – teams. Each age group donated the presents to which we could then deliver to the hospital.