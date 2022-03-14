In four hours, more than £1,500 was collected in Worthing town centre on March 12. Adding other donations, Worthing Rotary is set to send a total of £2,000 to the humanitarian effort.

Sally Nowak, Rotary president, said: “The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine needs help from all of us. The Worthing public has been most generous in donating to our recent street collection.

Worthing Rotary members set for the collection in Worthing town centre on Saturday

“All the money raised will be channelled by Rotary to help alleviate suffering in Ukraine.”

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman encouraged residents to support the collection and spoke with Ukrainians living in the town who are worked about the safety of their relatives.

