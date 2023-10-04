More than 30 people swapped their beds for sleeping bags and spent the night at Worthing Fire Station to raise money for a homeless charity.

SleepOut is an annual event, suitable for all ages, designed to make difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness locally.

On Saturday (September 30), 32 people spent the night at their local fire station to raise funds for Turning Tides – which is the largest provider of homeless services for single people throughout West Sussex.

“Being in the throes of a cost of living and energy crisis, means the needs for our services are soaring," a spokesperson for the charity said.

"It is only by holding events like the SleepOut, that we are able to continue providing life-saving services to people experiencing homelessness.”

The event – sponsored by Priavo Security – was described as ‘challenging for those that took part’.

Participants were kept occupied by listening to ‘thought-provoking stories’ from people that have benefitted from Turning Tides services, anecdotes from Hercule Van Wolfwinke – made famous for his ‘Rubbish Pet Portraits’ – and a ‘very amusing performance’ from the Ropetackle Storytellers.

The firefighters also provided entertainment by allowing the younger participants ‘look at engines and play with the hoses’.

Alice, one the participants said: “It was a pretty authentic experience and we had to build our own make shift dens. It’s nothing on the endurance of true homelessness, but the experience is close enough to know that I wouldn’t want to be in that situation for more than one night.”

It’s not too late to make a donation at https://www.turning-tides.org.uk/ways-to-donate/ or if you’d like to organise your own sleepout at home, workplace or school you can find out more at https://www.turning-tides.org.uk/event/diy-sleepout/

