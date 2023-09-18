Worthing slimming world consultant is set to share her secrets

Michelle - a hugely successful slimmer - who transformed her life by losing four stone - is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Michelle Rankin joined her local Slimming World group in Worthing 18 months ago and dropped from 15stone 1lb to 11 stone.

Now, Michelle has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group have welcomed Michelle as their new Consultant when she took over the Angmering groups on Thursday 7th September & Friday 8th September

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. 67% of the Angemering/Worthing’s population is now overweight or obese, and Michelle says her new role has never been more important.

Michelle feels amazing after losing 4 stones

She says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 4stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 4 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love that I have so much more energy, and I can play football alongside my kids! As a Consultant it’s my role to create that warm, supportive atmosphere to get people sharing their ideas and experiences to help others - it’s going to be great fun!”

Michelle's transformation is incredible

Like Michelle, Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as businesses in the heart of local communities. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups. Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey. As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, Consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business. Michelle says she can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring. “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life/ I wanted to avoid a regular ‘nine-to-five’ routine, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new groups to run now!

Carly Milham who was a consultant in Crawley now looks after the Sussex & East Surrey district as a District Manager, says: “Slimming World Consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others. With Michelle’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to members, cheering them all the way to their target weight.”

Michelle’s Slimming World groups are held at Worthing Rugby Club, The Rugby Park, Roundstone Lane, Angmering, BN16 4AX every Thursday at 5.30pm & 7pm and every Friday at 7.30am, 9.30am & 11am from 7/8th September . For more information or to join Michelle’s group either pop along or call her on 07894 444170.