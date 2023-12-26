A Worthing social media star treated five local people to a Christmas shopping trip after running a competition on Facebook.

Worthing dad-of-three Steve Chiswell – also known as Chizzy – rose to fame on social media for his Instagram videos about teaching his children to cook.

The Sussex food vlogger runs the Worthing Foodies Facebook Group which has amassed more than 14,000 members. He also has more than 90k followers on Facebook & Instagram.

"I ran a Shopping Trolley Giveaway to support five families on the group as times are hard for everyone,” Steve said.

"I received £1,000 in donations between local businesses and members of the group. We picked five winners & me and Fi – my 10-year-old daughter – took them all shopping [at Morrisons in Worthing].

"It was such a buzz being able to do this.

"There is a lot of Christmas spirit going round at the minute. Lots of people and businesses are helping out.

"Giving things to foodbanks is a good thing but it can be quite embarrassing for people to use a foodbank – this was a chance to randomly support people through a competition.

The competition winners were taken to Morrisons in Worthing to do some Christmas shopping. Photo: Steve 'Chizzy' Chiswell

“They were so grateful – no one was embarrassed.”

Steve explained that he created the group two years ago – after the Covid-19 lockdown.

He added: “I work with food brands and restaurants – I do their promotion online. I've incorporated that in the Facebook group.

"We mainly recommend home cooked meals and places to go. We are a close family on there – there are loads of people, of all ages, who go to it every day. We are quite a unique group that sticks out from the rest.

Steve 'Chizzy' Chiswell with his daughter Fi

"Me and Fi have done a laptop for kids appeal during lockdown and a collection for the homeless. She's very kind hearted and comes up with her own ideas.

“We got some Christmas calendars. Every day, we've been opening doors and giving away free gifts. We raised about £500 worth of vouchers and gifts from local businesses and group members. It's been really good.”

With three thriving businesses, Steve said ‘everything is going really well for me personally’ so he ‘really wanted to give something back’.

"I do believe in karma,” he said. “I do believe if you look after people, good things happen to good people.

"I get a buzz out of helping people out, I enjoy it.

"Once you get the ball rolling, more and more people start helping.”

Chizzy said he likes to look after all his group members and ‘treats them like a extension of my own family’.

Group member Lucie Dumbleton said: “I love this group. It’s not really a group though – it’s a community. We all help each other.

"I don't think Steve realises how much we all value him and this group/community.

“He runs giveaways and get great offers for members. There's always recipes shared and great food ideas or places to eat shared and reviewed.

“It's nice having a foodie group where we can share our own cooking photos and ideas which gives others ideas and inspiration.

“It's lovely to see Steve sharing his knowledge and new places which open up. It's also lovely to see Fi reviewing and sharing her thoughts and shows what an excellent family man Steve is as he always gets her involved.

“This group is so friendly and supportive of each other. Well done Steve and all the admins who run this page so effectively and positively.”