Worthing teenager uses paper round money to help fund charity trip to Tanzania to build a classroom

​​A Worthing teenager is using money from his paper round to help fund a charity trip to Tanzania where he will help build a classroom.

Fin Cutting, 14, is also carrying out a range of fundraising challenges, including rowing, running, cycling and swimming in the sea.

Fin said: "After finding out about the environmental challenges and poor living conditions in Tanzania, I wanted to make a difference. I volunteered to go to Tanzania for four weeks to build a classroom, plant trees and to create a natural water well. I have to fund my month away and need to raise £4,500. I'm already saving money from my paper round and other odd jobs, too, but I'm looking for sponsors as well.

"I have volunteered to go out to Tanzania to help improve the poor living conditions and environmental challenges they experience over there. Tanzania is one of the 15th most poorest countries in the world. Half the country is in poverty, which means that most people earn less than £1.60 a day. Eighty per cent of those people live in the countryside, where I'm going to help out.

Fin Cutting is raising money for a four-week trip to help the people of Tanzania

"Global warming, seasonal flooding, drought, crop devastation, low standards of housing, high levels of unemployment, lack of schools, wildlife poaching and poverty are all majorly impacting life in Tanzania."

As he has to fund his travel and living costs, Fin is saving money from his paper round and doing odd jobs wherever he can. He is also doing a sponsored challenge to cover the 1,223km length of Tanzania, simulating the distance in a variety of ways.

Fin said: "I'm well into my challenge now, as well as starting my swim across Lake Victoria. I am also doing mini challenges within my big challenge that people can set me. I have just done a swim in the sea, which was very, very cold. A massive thank you to those who have already sponsored me. I'm also looking for company sponsors who would like to advertise their logo on my trip clothing."

During his time in Tanzania, Fin will be working with the community in Tanga to plant trees and install a water storage system to provide sustainable responses to the increasing temperatures and associated droughts being caused by global warming.

He will help build a new school classroom in a village called Kidia, so children do not have to walk many miles every day to get their education.

He will be creating natural wildlife waterholes and building poaching deterrants in an area called Ndarakwai that will help protect important species such as elephants and giraffes.