Worthing Borough Council has promised a full investigation after privacy in the public toilets at Goring Gap was called into question.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In August, the Worthing Herald and Sussex World reported on concerns over privacy after a resident pointed out the CCTV camera inside the building.

Kevin Baker, 67, got in touch to say he was ‘shocked’ after seeing camera was was worried it was filming people at the urinal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council responded, stating the cameras, which had been installed in response to anti-social behaviour, were not filming people using toilets and that footage was stored securely.

The council is ‘undertaking a full investigation’ after privacy in the public toilets at Worthing’s Goring Gap was called into question. SR23081001 Photo S Robards/National World

A council spokesperson said of the camera at the time: “It does not cover the urinals or the inside of the cubicles, clearly if it did this would indeed be completely unacceptable. There is no remote access and no screen on site to view any footage. If a member of the public did move the camera, they would not be able to access the footage.”

However, a photograph received by this newspaper showed the camera was, in fact, pointed at the urinals, and a screen was kept on site and accessed by an anonymous resident after a cupboard was ‘left wide open’.

An Adur & Worthing Councils spokesperson said the camera was recently vandalised and needed replacing, but was unfortunately not installed correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to the Worthing Herald for bringing this issue to our attention and are taking this matter extremely seriously,” the spokesperson added. “We strive to provide and operate toilet facilities for residents and visitors that are clean, safe and accessible.

The view from the camera in the men's toilets. Photo: supplied by anonymous resident.

"These toilets, like other public toilets, have seasonal opening times. They were closed on October 1 this year and will not open again until March 31, 2024. During this time we will be undertaking a full investigation into how this happened and what we can do to ensure we improve.