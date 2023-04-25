A research rocket has been launched into space, decorated by the artwork of a Ukrainian schoolgirl, who fled to Worthing following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) for the Juice Up Your Rocket! art competition in 2021.

The youngster honed her skills at a children's art studio in Ukraine, where she studied for three years before the Russian invasion. She has won multiple Ukrainian and international children’s competitions, including the prestigious European Space Agency competition.

Her winning drawing was attached to the Ariane-5 rocket, sent to Jupiter on Friday, April 14.

Yaryna’s drawing – which she produced when she was eight-years-old, depicted the icy moons of Jupiter and Earth. It was chosen from among 2,600 participants to accompany the Juice mission.

"I wanted to portray and give a human image of the Earth, Jupiter, and its satellites,” Yaryna said. “Each of the satellites of Jupiter has its own character.

"Europa peeks out from behind Jupiter, Ganymede looks surprised, and Calisto sleeps. My painting shows that Earth and Jupiter are friends and want to play together. Earth gives Jupiter the toy of the satellite, and they become friends and play. The planets have human faces because Space has a soul and a character.”

The artwork was visible as Juice launched into space from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The launch – which was delayed by a day due to a risk of thunderstorms – begins an eight-year mission to the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

The project, which has been planned for eight-years, will see the spacecraft explore Jupiter’s stormy atmosphere and giant magnetic field and discover the secrets hiding in the moons’ icy oceans.

“I come from Zhytomyr, where Serhii Korolev, the first rocket designer, was born,” Yaryna said, when asked to reveal the inspiration behind her work.

"Our city has a wonderful cosmonautics museum. I used to go to the museum almost every week. I was inspired by astronauts and have been interested in space. I often drew space stories and built models of satellites.”

Now living in Worthing with her mother, Tetiana, Yaryna still harbours dreams of becoming an artist.

She said: “I have received a scholarship and am studying at the Royal Drawing School. I also draw pictures and sell them. I send the money I receive to Ukraine. And I dream of returning home.”

