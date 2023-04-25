Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Worthing Ukrainian refugee's drawing sent on research rocket to Jupiter

A research rocket has been launched into space, decorated by the artwork of a Ukrainian schoolgirl, who fled to Worthing following the invasion of Ukraine.

By Sam Morton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 21:30 BST

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) for the Juice Up Your Rocket! art competition in 2021.

The youngster honed her skills at a children's art studio in Ukraine, where she studied for three years before the Russian invasion. She has won multiple Ukrainian and international children’s competitions, including the prestigious European Space Agency competition.

Her winning drawing was attached to the Ariane-5 rocket, sent to Jupiter on Friday, April 14.

Yaryna’s drawing – which she produced when she was eight-years-old, depicted the icy moons of Jupiter and Earth. It was chosen from among 2,600 participants to accompany the Juice mission.

"I wanted to portray and give a human image of the Earth, Jupiter, and its satellites,” Yaryna said. “Each of the satellites of Jupiter has its own character.

"Europa peeks out from behind Jupiter, Ganymede looks surprised, and Calisto sleeps. My painting shows that Earth and Jupiter are friends and want to play together. Earth gives Jupiter the toy of the satellite, and they become friends and play. The planets have human faces because Space has a soul and a character.”

The artwork was visible as Juice launched into space from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The launch – which was delayed by a day due to a risk of thunderstorms – begins an eight-year mission to the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

The project, which has been planned for eight-years, will see the spacecraft explore Jupiter’s stormy atmosphere and giant magnetic field and discover the secrets hiding in the moons’ icy oceans.

“I come from Zhytomyr, where Serhii Korolev, the first rocket designer, was born,” Yaryna said, when asked to reveal the inspiration behind her work.

"Our city has a wonderful cosmonautics museum. I used to go to the museum almost every week. I was inspired by astronauts and have been interested in space. I often drew space stories and built models of satellites.”

Now living in Worthing with her mother, Tetiana, Yaryna still harbours dreams of becoming an artist.

She said: “I have received a scholarship and am studying at the Royal Drawing School. I also draw pictures and sell them. I send the money I receive to Ukraine. And I dream of returning home.”

Have you read?: New Ukrainian art gallery in Worthing: Girl's drawings to be sent to Jupiter and boy's paper guns share powerful message

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice)

1. Worthing Ukrainian refugee's drawing sent to Jupiter

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) Photo: Tetiana Zakaliuzhna

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice)

2. Worthing Ukrainian refugee's drawing sent to Jupiter

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) Photo: Tetiana Zakaliuzhna

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice)

3. Worthing Ukrainian refugee's drawing sent to Jupiter

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) Photo: Tetiana Zakaliuzhna

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice)

4. Worthing Ukrainian refugee's drawing sent to Jupiter

Ten-year-old Yaryna Zakaliuzhna was among the children, from across the globe, who were invited to create a piece of art inspired by ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) Photo: Tetiana Zakaliuzhna

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Earth