Worthing Veterans Association offers network of support for former and serving military personnel

Since it formed five years ago, the association has also become central to the organisation of events locally for key military dates on the calendar.

Steve Hinton, chairman, said: "It is something that I really, really love. We keep an eye out for veterans and serving personnel. In the time we have been set up, we have got veterans off the streets and I have been to court twice to be a voice of reason, and we have won.

"We are involved pretty much with everything to do with the military in Worthing, organising Remembrance Sunday, Armed Forces Day and special events like VE Day commemorations.

Worthing Veterans Association chairman Steve Hinton, left, and vice-chairman Sid Hunt ready to welcome people to the Drop In Centre

"I have also got a direct link with ITU at the hospital, so if any veterans come in without family support, I can be called in to go and sit with them."

Steve, who served in the Grenadier Guards, has more than 200 people on the association's mailing list but with more than 10,000 veterans in and around Worthing, he is always looking to spread the word to bring more help to more people.

As a support and outreach worker for the Armed Forces, he launched the Worthing Veterans Drop In Centre in July 2018 and the association was formed soon afterwards.

Steve said: "The Drop In started in the Richmond Room with a market place of stalls offering support. It became clear over the years that what people really wanted was a place to sit down and chat."

Worthing Veterans Association at the Armistice Day Service in November 2023

The Drop-In Centre is now held in the Gordon Room, Stoke Abbott Road, on the first Monday of the month from 10.30am to 12pm. Tea and coffee are served but there is still help available if needed, with SSAFA represented, along with Help for Heroes, Care for Veterans and the Royal British Legion.

There is also now an Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club at Toby Carvery, Lyons Farm, on the first Saturday of the month from 9.30am to 11am, and social gatherings are held at the Rose and Crown on Friday evenings.

Steve said: "There are no membership fees or subscriptions, you just turn up and join in. The breakfast club is just an opportunity to meet up and talk. There's a lot of banter. Families are welcome, so there is a good mix of people."

The association raises awareness through Worthing Veterans Drop In on Facebook, flyers and stands, including a recent successful event at Worthing Football Club.

Service on Worthing seafront for Canadian Memorial Day

Member Ron Butler said: "We rely on donations and the generosity of sponsors but we need to make more people aware of us. Worthing and West Sussex have a large number of Armed Forces veterans living in the area, some moving forward with their lives after military service, while others are struggling to stay afloat. This is where Worthing Veterans Association comes in.

"The Drop In provides a warm and relaxing environment, social support, a range of welfare services and advocacy on a range of issues, or just a chat and a cuppa. We are proud members of ASDIC, the Association of Service Drop-In Centres.

"The breakfast club offers a place of comradeship where veterans, full-time serving military and reservists can come for a chat, something to eat and have a laugh or two. We also offer support and comfort to those that need it. There is no charge for this, you just pay for your breakfast and drink.

"The association will always welcome new members and there is no fee to join us but you must be former, full-time, reserve military or have aims that benefit the association."

The informal nature of the get-togethers is welcomed but there is a formal side, too, with military parades and services remembering the fallen.

The next big event will be the HMS Hood memorial day on May 24, followed by the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June and the annual Canadian Memorial service on the seafront in August.