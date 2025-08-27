Worthing village community gathers for annual Picnic in the Park in Tarring

Organised by the Friends of Tarring Park and other volunteers, the event on Wednesday, August 20, featured stalls and games.

Stallholders from local businesses and charity groups lined the park, surrounding the basketball court, where lessons were given by Hafeez Abdul and Gary Nicholson from Elite Basketball Coaching.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and Dave Hunt, one of the organisers, supplied commentary during the day and visitors included mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies and Tim Drew from Neighbourhood Watch.

The arrival of a fire engine kept many of the children entertained, Sharon's Ice Cream van had long queues all day and even Spiderman made an appearance.

The Friends said the total amount raised was £623, which will go towards more events in the park. The tombola stall, run by Wendy and Chrissie Greene on behalf of the Friends, raised £208.

A spokesman said: "Thanks must go to the hard-working organisers, including Hazel Thorpe, Iona Harte, Bella Regnante, Dave Hunt, Rebecca Cracknell, Dee Richardson and Dianne Griffith, and all those volunteers who supported them on a very windy but enjoyable day.

"We are particularly keen to thank all those who volunteered to set up and take down the stalls and those who donated prizes, including Asda and Tarring Manor, and sponsor John Dale Estate Agency."

After the picnic, the Tarring Litter Pickers went to work to clear rubbish from the area. This is something the group does monthly to keep the village looking neat and tidy.

1 . Picnic in the Park Stallholders from local businesses and charity groups lined the park Photo: C L Greene

2 . Picnic in the Park Hafeez Abdul and Gary Nicholson from Elite Basketball Coaching gave lessons on the basketball court Photo: C L Greene

3 . Picnic in the Park Even Spiderman made an appearance Photo: C L Greene

4 . Picnic in the Park Wendy Greene manning the tombola stall on behalf of the Friends of Tarring Park Photo: C L Greene