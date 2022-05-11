The Worthing Aid 4 Ukraine initiative was started by two friends, who sought donations from neighbours, schools, churches and various organisations across the area.Anonymous donations were also received and the group said it was overwhelmed by people's kindness.

The delivery, including baby products and simple medical items, left Worthing on Saturday and will make its way to Ukraine via a contact in Poland, who requested help after seeing first hand the thousands of refugees arriving at railway stations and heard from them the dire situation for those left behind.

A spokesman for Worthing Aid 4 Ukraine said: "Items were left on my doorstep on a daily basis and the collection points around the town via church porches and schools were inundated.

Worthing Aid 4 Ukraine gather to help fill the van with donations from across the area

"I even had an email from a lady from New York who had heard about the appeal from her sister who lived locally and she sent donations of nappies via Amazon UK for the cause.

"In just two weeks, we collected 224 boxes of goods, including a petrol generator as they lack power, and were given money donations to buy another generator in Poland to transport on.

"All the boxes were stored at my home and when the van arrived, neighbours came to help load up, it was a fantastic team effort."

Church donations came from Worthing 4 Refugees, St Mary's Church in Goring, Goring United Reformed Church and Arun Church in Littlehampton.

School donations came from Chesswood Junior School in Worthing, Summerlea CP School in Rustington, Wisborough Green Primary School, St Mary's Primary School in Washington, East Preston Junior School and Wordsworth Primary School in Southampton.

Organisations that donated included Jean Butterworth Dance School, Charlotte Reader Dance School, Nicola Miles School of Dance and Gathering Light Choir.