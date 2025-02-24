Worthing war veteran feels 'very happy' as he celebrates 102nd birthday

A Worthing charity has given a Second World War veteran a party to remember to celebrate his 102nd birthday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Parker served as a Sapper in the Royal Engineers from the age of 18 and after the war, spent 30 years with Barclays Bank in Worthing before retirement at the age of 60.

He has lived at Care for Veterans, in Boundary Road, Worthing, since the summer of 2021, having initially booked in for a few days of respite care due to his ongoing battle with Ischemic heart failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron had also recently lost his beloved wife, Joyce, who he married at the age of 19.

Care for Veterans has given Second World War veteran Ron Parker a party to remember to celebrate his 102nd birthday

His birthday on Monday, February 24, was celebrated in the Day Room with residents, staff and special guests. There were rousing birthday greetings from Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and a custom-made birthday cake baked by the in-house catering team.

Ron said he felt ‘very happy’ at 102 but sadly his daughter Shirley, who lives nearby, was not well enough to visit.

Peter Inkpen, chief executive at Care for Veterans, said: "We are incredibly honoured to celebrate Ron’s 102nd birthday. Ron is an inspiration to us all, and we are committed to making his special day one filled with joy, music and heartfelt appreciation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff members worked behind the scenes to ensure Ron's birthday was truly memorable, he added, reflecting the respect and admiration in which he was held and his incredible service to the country.

Ron Parker with Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman on his 102nd birthday

Ron was brought up in Broadwater Road, Worthing, and attended St Andrew’s High School. He then worked for a gas company as a young man, so when he was called up in 1942, the Royal Engineers was deemed a natural fit.

He recalls the training regime as rigorous and sometimes bewildering, learning to make kettles from scratch, for example. At Longmoor Camp in Hampshire, he learned the vital skills needed for clearing minefields and handling booby traps.

His deployment to Normandy came after the D-Day landings, his unit being part of the follow-up forces, tasked with rescue operations in the wake of the initial assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron still has vivid memories of the relentless movement through the war-torn landscape of Europe, from the beaches of Normandy to the beleaguered city of Antwerp.

Ron Parker served as a Sapper in the Royal Engineers from the age of 18 and after the war, spent 30 years with Barclays Bank before retirement

He admits he did not like army life but he did appreciate the camaraderie and the quiet moments amid the chaos, temporary breaks where nights were spent sleeping under starlit skies.

Ron stayed in Germany after the war as part of the occupying forces, where his role shifted from combat engineer to peacekeeper. He remembers the sense of relief and the welcome opportunity for recreation, with him organising sports days and leading a football team – something he particularly enjoyed.

When he finally returned to England, Ron went back to his old job for a while but as things had changed while he had been away, he decided to move to a new career in the bank, working in the Chapel Road branch in Worthing town centre.