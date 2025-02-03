Worthing welcomes in the Year of the Snake with a fun lion dance for the Lunar New Year

White Crane Martial Arts' Lion Dance Team performed to a large crowd on Saturday, February 1, and thrilled young and old with its fun show.

Drumming accompanied the dance, which saw the lion spin and pounce, interact with the children and draw delighted whoops from the crowd.

There was a sequence where the lion was being tempted with food, springing around before rising tall to grab it. The lion then lay on the floor and made people laugh as it repeatedly spat out the food over the crowd.

Russell Suthern, chief instructor at White Crane Martial Arts, said: "On Saturday, February 1, Worthing White Crane Martial Arts delighted local residents by performing a Chinese lion dance and parade in the town centre for the Lunar New Year.

"The lion dance is a performance that brings good luck for the oncoming year. The performance brought a lot of exciting noise and colour to the lucky audience!"

Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District organised the event to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It was an amazing experience to welcome in the Year of the Snake.

White Crane Martial Arts runs mixed ability drop-in classes for kung fu and tai chi at Heene Church Rooms.

