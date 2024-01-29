Worthing woman reaches halfway point in RNLI running challenge
Emma Kirwin, a Foxy Ladies Running Club leader, has raised £1,580 so far and hopes to hit her target of £2,500 as she continues her runs, ending with the London Marathon 2024.
She has so far run between 14 lifeboat stations, starting in Teddington on August 18, and adding Rye Harbour and Hastings to the list on Sunday.
Emma has Eastbourne, Newhaven and Brighton to visit before come to Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station and hopes to be running from there through Worthing to Littlehampton in mid-February.
To get a sense of the conditions and areas where Emma has been running and the amazing crew members she has meet so far, see love2runfree on Instagram and to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/page/emma-kirwin-1687190020988
Emma absolutely loves running and has been out almost every day since January 1, 2021, having taking it up regularly just after her 40th birthday.
She took a break from the RNLI challenge in December, as family life and work were incredibly busy, but has still be running with Foxy Ladies.