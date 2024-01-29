Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Kirwin, a Foxy Ladies Running Club leader, has raised £1,580 so far and hopes to hit her target of £2,500 as she continues her runs, ending with the London Marathon 2024.

She has so far run between 14 lifeboat stations, starting in Teddington on August 18, and adding Rye Harbour and Hastings to the list on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma has Eastbourne, Newhaven and Brighton to visit before come to Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station and hopes to be running from there through Worthing to Littlehampton in mid-February.

Emma Kirwin on board Dover's Severn class lifeboat

To get a sense of the conditions and areas where Emma has been running and the amazing crew members she has meet so far, see love2runfree on Instagram and to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/page/emma-kirwin-1687190020988

Emma absolutely loves running and has been out almost every day since January 1, 2021, having taking it up regularly just after her 40th birthday.