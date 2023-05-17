​​A Worthing woman who has travelled the world, and remained independent for more than a century, is celebrating her 105th birthday.

Jeannette Wishart with her card from the King and Queen, and with her birthday balloons

Jeannette Wishart lived in her own flat on the seafront, near her only child, Sheila Marchant-Webb, until she was 102. She did everything herself and always looked impeccable.

Sheila said: "She is a wonderful lady, always so grateful for everything people do for her and I love her dearly. She has had an amazing life and travelled all over the world and spent many years in the Middle East."

Jeannette went to Lebanon in 1947 to work for an oil company. She spent many years living in the Middle East in the 1940s and 1950s and at one time, she was the only European woman living in Dubai. Her husband worked for Iraq Petroleum Company.

She was born in London on May 17, 1918, and has lived in many different places, including Rustington. Jeannette has lived in Worthing for more than 24 years. She is currently in St Mary’s Care Home, having broken her hip when she was 102.

Sheila said: "She knits every day and takes part in the various activities in the home. She takes great care of herself, making sure she is wearing matching clothes and that her make-up and hair are OK."