A Worthing woman is planning her fourth charity hair shave, to celebrate her passion for cats and raise money as a thank you for the help she has received.

Carrie Robson from Goring has long curly hair but this will all go on Saturday, April 26, to raise money for Worthing Cat Welfare Trust.

She first shaved her hair off in August 2013 to donate it to Little Princess Trust and raise money for them at the same time.

In May 2020 she shaved her hair off for NHS Charities Together and she did it again in September 2022 to show solidarity in support of Mahsa Amini.

She also did a one-mile charity swim in October 2017 to raise money for SPANA, the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad.

Carrie said: "Worthing Cat Welfare Trust are a fantastic charity who rely heavily on donations. I had two other ways I was hoping to raise money but unfortunately, due to how poor my health is at the moment, I have decided another hair shave is best.

"Worthing Cat Welfare Trust are very special to me. It's because of my huge passion for cats and how fantastic they are that I want to fundraise for them. I am so grateful to them for allowing me to adopt my three beautiful babies."

Carrie's world fell apart when her 21-year-old cat Sheba died from lymphatic cancer on January 1, 2019.

She explained: "She had been in my life for nearly two-thirds of it and I felt empty without her. My heart physically ached from the pain. We rescued Sheba at approximately two weeks old when her mother was sadly run over and killed.

"As a family we raised her, being on shifts to feed her milk every three hours. She had no mother to learn from and we taught her what we could but her natural instincts were amazing.

"I couldn't bear the empty house - to me, pets make a house a home. I asked Worthing Cat Welfare Trust which cat had been there the longest and Mr Bennington had been with them for nine months at that point.

"I thought he'd settle better with some familiarity, so I asked the lady fostering them which cats he got on best with and she said Rainbow and Chandler, four-month-old kittens. They were playing so wonderfully together that I couldn't separate them, so I came home with all three and never looked back.

"My happy place is relaxing in bed with all my cats with me. Although I technically rescued my three cats, in all honesty, they actually rescued me."

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/jr3ymx-carries-hair-shave-for-worthing-cat-welfare-trust for more information and to make a donation.

Carrie said: "Worthing Cat Welfare Trust for a long time relied solely on donations. This is a charity that really needs as much support as possible. I am so extremely grateful for any donations – everything helps!"