Living by the sea, Emma Kirwin is very aware of the importance of the lifeboat service, though she has never needed to call upon the RNLI for help herself.

Inspired by their kindness, commitment and dedication, and the great admiration she feels for all the volunteers, she set out in August to run from Teddington to Mudeford in stages, stopping at each RNLI station, and then complete the challenge by running the London Marathon in April for the RNLI.

A Foxy Ladies Running Club leader, Emma has had huge support from her friends and fellow runners. Some will be running with her as she passes through Worthing, which sits between two lifeboat stations.

Emma Kirwin with the crew at Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station

On Saturday, February 24, Emma will set off from Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat station at 7.45am and aims to arrive at Littlehampton Lifeboat Station at 11.15.

She said: "This next section of my challenge is particularly important, as I have made it to my local promenade and I will be accompanied by friends from my running club, the Foxy Ladies. Their support has been incredible and it was be amazing to have them alongside me running through Worthing.

"I have covered approximately 250 miles out of 380 miles from Teddington to Poole and visited 19 RNLI stations."

To get a sense of the conditions and areas where Emma has been running and the amazing crew members she has meet so far, see love2runfree on Instagram and to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/page/emma-kirwin-1687190020988