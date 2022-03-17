Worthing’s first Squirrel Scouts section launches

The section, known as a drey, is part of the 2nd Goring (St Richards) Scout Group and currently has 17 Squirrels, with seven more joining after Easter.

Gill Marriott, Group Scout leader, already runs the Beaver section, for children aged six to eight, and decided to start the younger group after she retired at the end of last year.

Worthing mayor Lionel Harman helped with the investiure of the town's first Squirrel Scouts section

She has been involved in Scouting since 1982 and has run the Beaver colony since 2006.

Gill said: “We will be doing all the Scouting activities, tailored for their age group. They have exciting badges to complete and take part in fun outdoor activities around the local area.

“Squirrels are also able to attend our Scout group’s annual family camp, along with their parents, which gives our youngest members a tasteof what Scout camps involve.”

Squirrels is the newest and youngest section of the Scout Association, launched in September following pilot trials since 2019.

The name came from the movement’s link to Brownsea Island in Hampshire, where the first Scout camp was held in 1907.

Gill explained: “Brownsea Island is one of the few places in the UK where red squirrels can be found living wild, therefore those beginning their Scouting journey echo these foundations. Their red uniform jumpers are symbolic of the red squirrels found on the island.”

The Squirrel section follows the Scouting structure of the existing Beaver, Cub, Scout and Explorer sections, with members making a Scout Promise at their investiture.

The ceremony today saw each Squirrel making their promise individually and Mr Harman presenting them with their group scarf.

They meet at St Richard’s Church, Collingwood Road, Goring. To join the waiting list, contact Gill Marriott on 07967369792.

