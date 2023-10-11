BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Worthing's Jewish community gathers at town hall to pray for Israel – pictures

Members and supporters of Worthing’s Jewish community came together last night to pray for Israel.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 11th Oct 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST

It comes days after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday.

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led the prayers at Worthing Town Hall at 5pm.

According to the Chabad Brighton and Sussex website, Rabbi Gourarie arrived in Worthing earlier this year from the USA to establish relationships with local Jewish families. He is aiming to build a welcoming and inclusive community centre, and provide meaningful educational and spiritual programming for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

1. Prayers for Israel

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

2. Prayers for Israel

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

3. Prayers for Israel

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

4. Prayers for Israel

Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led prayers at Worthing Town Hall on Tuesday evening. Picture: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:IsraelHamasPalestinianSussex