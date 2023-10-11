Worthing's Jewish community gathers at town hall to pray for Israel – pictures
Members and supporters of Worthing’s Jewish community came together last night to pray for Israel.
It comes days after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday.
Rabbi Shaya Gourarie led the prayers at Worthing Town Hall at 5pm.
According to the Chabad Brighton and Sussex website, Rabbi Gourarie arrived in Worthing earlier this year from the USA to establish relationships with local Jewish families. He is aiming to build a welcoming and inclusive community centre, and provide meaningful educational and spiritual programming for people of all ages and backgrounds.
