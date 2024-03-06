Worthing's new health centre car park charges set to be decided next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision is to be made after March 12 by Worthing’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration Caroline Baxter (Lab, Central), and could see parking charges introduced on the 49 public parking spaces out of 181 total within the new multi-storey car park.

The MSCP is being built as part of the £44 million Worthing Integrated Care Centre (WICC) development on Stoke Abbott Road, and is expected to be completed by May 23.

According to a report on the charges, the MSCP will be pay-and-display with the option to pay via the MIPERMIT app on your phone, and is designed ‘predominantly’ for visitors to the WICC, meaning limited public spaces during the day.

Worthing Integrated Care Centre Under Construction, Stoke Abbott Road, February 8 2024, taken by the LDRS

The report shows a table of recommended charges by council officers to be introduced on the spaces, from one hour to all day parking.

The 181 spaces will see 49 public spaces during the day and an extra 76 spaces in the evenings also subject to charges.

It is also recommended by officers that charges also apply to blue badge holders in the 21 blue badge spaces included in the MSCP.

The other spaces during the day will see 41 reserved for Worthing Medical Group, 40 for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, 40 for another medical group, nine ‘pool car’ spots for Worthing Borough Council and two spaces for the pharmacy in the WICC.