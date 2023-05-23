Edit Account-Sign Out
Wowzer Wednesday back in Burgess Hill with ‘inflatable extravaganza’ after last year’s success

Wowzer Wednesday is returning to Burgess Hill this year after the success of the series in 2022.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:15 BST

Burgess Hill Town Council has announced that there will be an ‘inflatable extravaganza’ in St John’s Park on Wednesday, May 31.

A council spokesperson said: “The children of Burgess Hill are invited to attend the free event, which will run from 10am to 1pm. All the best activities will return this year, with the air mountain pillow bouncy castle, inflatable assault course, and everyone’s favourite laser tag. A separate under-fives area will be run by Places Leisure, who will be providing soft-play equipment. Aimed at ages 12 and under, the event will be the ideal day out over half-term.”

Burgess Hill Town Council said there will be an 'inflatable extravaganza' in St John’s Park on Wednesday, May 31
The Wowzer Wednesday series is set to continue with events every Wednesday in August, in Church Walk. The final event is set to take place in St John’s Park. People can keep up-to-date on the town council's social media or visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/events-mailing-list to sign up to the mailing list.

