Wowzer Wednesday back in Burgess Hill with ‘inflatable extravaganza’ after last year’s success

A council spokesperson said: “The children of Burgess Hill are invited to attend the free event, which will run from 10am to 1pm. All the best activities will return this year, with the air mountain pillow bouncy castle, inflatable assault course, and everyone’s favourite laser tag. A separate under-fives area will be run by Places Leisure, who will be providing soft-play equipment. Aimed at ages 12 and under, the event will be the ideal day out over half-term.”