Wyntercon 2023: Game of Thrones' 'Iron Throne' appears in Eastbourne

Here’s how you can take a seat on the iconic throne from one of the biggest TV shows in the last decade.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 13:33 BST
The Iron Throne has come to The Beacon Shopping Centre in Eastbourne today (Saturday, September 9).

It can be found next to Primark and Marks & Spencer from 11am to 2pm and will be available for free photo opportunities.

The throne is in the town as part of the build-up to Wyntercon, which returns next month on October 14 – 15.

Don’t miss your opportunity to take a photo of yourself atop the iconic prop at the centre of eight seasons of bloodlust and fantastical drama.

