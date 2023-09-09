Wyntercon 2023: Game of Thrones' 'Iron Throne' appears in Eastbourne
Here’s how you can take a seat on the iconic throne from one of the biggest TV shows in the last decade.
The Iron Throne has come to The Beacon Shopping Centre in Eastbourne today (Saturday, September 9).
It can be found next to Primark and Marks & Spencer from 11am to 2pm and will be available for free photo opportunities.
The throne is in the town as part of the build-up to Wyntercon, which returns next month on October 14 – 15.
Don’t miss your opportunity to take a photo of yourself atop the iconic prop at the centre of eight seasons of bloodlust and fantastical drama.