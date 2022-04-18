Yacht crew forced to abandon boat after getting shipwrecked in Littlehampton

Littlehampton RNLI said it received a call by a concerned member of the public and the Coastguard sent the lifeboat station’s crews to attend a 24-foot yacht in difficulty, offshore from Elmer, near Middleton-on-Sea.

It had run aground just west of Elmer rocks as the tide was falling.

Littlehampton’s B-Class lifeboat Renee Sherman arrived on the scene just before 3.40pm and Littlehampton’s Coastguard Rescue Team also attended on the shore.

Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat Renee Sherman returns from the daytime call-out on April 16. Picture by RNLI/ Beth Brooks SUS-220418-141801001

An RNLI spokesman said: “The water depth was too shallow for the lifeboat to safely navigate to the yacht, but the Coastguard team were able to walk to the vessel and confirm that the two crew on board were safe.

“The yacht’s crew decided to wait for a rising tide later in the evening to re-float the vessel. The lifeboat was stood down at this time and returned to the boathouse at Fisherman’s Quay.

“Later the same evening, however, Littlehampton’s lifeboat crews were paged again as the crew of the yacht had reported to HM Coastguard that, although they had re-floated the vessel they were now suffering engine problems and were grounding violently in the swell.

“Renee Sherman was again launched arriving on the scene moments after the yacht’s two crew had decided to abandon ship and made their own way to the beach.”

The yacht partially submerged on the seafront near Elmer on April 17. Picture by RNLI/Harry Gregory SUS-220418-141811001

Littlehampton’s Coastguard Rescue Team attended and assisted the yacht’s crew onshore.

The spokesman added: “Although a flooding tide, the draft of the B-class lifeboat was too great to safely navigate to the yacht to attach a recovery line so Littlehampton’s D-Class Ray of Hope was also launched in order to assist.

“Following an assessment of the position of the casualty vessel, its condition and the sea state it was determined to still be aground and taking on water at the stern.

“It was concluded that re-floating the yacht was not an option so it was made fast using lines to a groyne. The lifeboat crews reported to the Coastguard that no further actions could be taken and both lifeboats were stood down, returning to the boathouse at midnight.”