A yacht that suffered engine failure while near Eastbourne was rescued by local volunteers, the RNLI said.

Crews from Eastbourne RNLI were paged at 3.11pm on Monday, August 7 to reports of a 37 foot sailing yacht with a fouled anchor and engine issues.

Volunteers then launched the All weather lifeboat 'Diamond Jubilee' and made their way to the vessels location.

Once on scene a crew member was transferred on to the vessel to assist with raising the anchor and clearing the obstruction.