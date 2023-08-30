Yapton and Pagham Slimming World Women of the Year 2023

Slimming World members crowned Women of the Year 2023 having lost 17 stone between them!!

These fabulous members were recently voted as our Women of the Year in our competition finals held in our five sessions across our Yapton and Pagham Slimming World groups.

Our members voted for them as they were moved and inspired to hear about how their health, mental well being, mobility and self esteem have improved since joining.

They have all embraced our generous and flexible food optimising plan and formed a better relationship with food, forming new healthy eating and exercise habits that will set them up for a healthier future.

Plus the fact they've waved goodbye to 17 stone between them!

They are such a support to everyone in group each week with their fabulous ideas and kindness. We couldn't be prouder of them.