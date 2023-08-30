BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Yapton and Pagham Slimming World Women of the Year 2023

Slimming World members crowned Women of the Year 2023 having lost 17 stone between them!!
By Kirsty CheyneContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST

These fabulous members were recently voted as our Women of the Year in our competition finals held in our five sessions across our Yapton and Pagham Slimming World groups.

Our members voted for them as they were moved and inspired to hear about how their health, mental well being, mobility and self esteem have improved since joining.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have all embraced our generous and flexible food optimising plan and formed a better relationship with food, forming new healthy eating and exercise habits that will set them up for a healthier future.

Most Popular
Women of the Year 2023, 17 stone gone between them!Women of the Year 2023, 17 stone gone between them!
Women of the Year 2023, 17 stone gone between them!

Plus the fact they've waved goodbye to 17 stone between them!

They are such a support to everyone in group each week with their fabulous ideas and kindness. We couldn't be prouder of them.

Congratulations to Christy Stevens, Caroline Colley-Savage, Debbie Deacon, Sarah Holbourne and Carole Parncutt. You're all amazing.

Related topics:Yapton