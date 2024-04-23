Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society vice-president Stella Whitelock, pictured with her orchid at a previous show

In terms of cut flowers, the markedly early growing season left daffodils long past their best but what were staged were of very good quality. The potted plants were well represented, especially the cacti and succulents.

The horticultural judge was appreciative of the efforts to produce an attractive display.

Flower arranging retained its usual level of support and design quality, while the number of cookery entries ensured an excellent test for the judge, who left a note of praise. Likewise, the photographic section had plenty of entries and the class entitled Spring produced a fine image of hazel catkins. The handicraft classes attracted a goodly number of creations and the schedule was completed by the children’s exhibits, with three young people staging six items.

Visitors during the afternoon numbered about 100, which translated into a busy time for the stallholders, whether manning the tombola, raffle, cakes and preserves sales, or working in the kitchen.

The event finished with the trophy presentations. Vice-president Stella Whitelock, once more on duty, awarded the Harry March Cup to Sue Pitman for most points in the horticultural classes. Sue was the one exhibitor who was able to stage in most of the daffodil classes. Liesma Mezulis was next in line for the Pratt Trophy, for most points in the cookery and preserves section, while the final allocation was to six-year-old Caitlyn Gledhill, who with four first prizes took the Junior Spring Cup.

The Midsummer Show, to be held on July 13, is the next such event in Yapton, accompanied by various attractions in the Village Hall and on the recreation ground.

