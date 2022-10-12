Yapton vandals graffiti swastika on gate

Pictures of the damage were first shared on Facebook, via the Yapton, Ford and Clymping news page. They show red spray paint on a number of paths, walls and steps throughout The Pines and Church Road area of Yapton. Alongside arrows, a smiley face and unsightly splotches, the vandals also spray-painted a swastika on a wooden gate and burned the plastic casing of a bin used to store dog poo.

Arun District Councillor Amanda Worne (Lib Dem) said this is another, frustrating example of anti social behaviour in the area.

"I was really upset about the bin, because I got that installed when I was newly elected as a councillor,” she said. “It serves a really fundamental purpose for people in the village. So not only have we lost that, but the fire was really dangerous – it could have easily got out of control.

A swastika graffitied in Yapton

"It’s been worse recently, but Yapton has always been an area for trouble. I’ve had bikes stolen from my front garden.”

Despite the damage, however, Mrs Worne made sure to praise Sussex Police and Arun District Council officers for their response to the vandalism. She said: “Arun District Council staff were out first thing the following morning, investigating the issue, clearing away the graffiti and looking to get the bin replaced.

"Although the vandals are really trying to unsettle us and make things unpleasant, we’ve had the support we need from Arun District Council.”

