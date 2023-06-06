NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Yarnbombers brighten up West Sussex village with summer display of cheerful chairs

​​Colourful chairs featuring fun designs like a musical chair and a bath chair are brightening up a West Sussex village this summer, thanks to a secret team of knitters.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:47 BST

The East Preston Yarnbombers have again brightened the village with a summer display, featuring a covered bench and fabulous selection of covered chairs, unveiled at Two Acres on Thursday, June 1.

The Yarnbombers said: "We hope you enjoy it and will make you smile. Lots of really hard work from the team but lots of fun and laughs for us in creating this. We have several new members this year who never, ever thought they could do a project – how amazing is this!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are now more than 30 people in the group of yarnbombers, spanning the generations, with ages ranging from 11 to 90, and they are always beavering away towards their next display. Plans are already afoot for Christmas!

Most Popular
A beautiful bench at Two Acres created by East Preston YarnbombersA beautiful bench at Two Acres created by East Preston Yarnbombers
A beautiful bench at Two Acres created by East Preston Yarnbombers

You can show your appreciation by making a donation at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/epyarn2023 and share your photos of the chairs with @epyarmbombers on Facebook and Instagram. All money raised goes to local good causes.

The summer display created by East Preston Yarnbombers at Two AcresThe summer display created by East Preston Yarnbombers at Two Acres
The summer display created by East Preston Yarnbombers at Two Acres
A chair with a beach theme created by East Preston YarnbombersA chair with a beach theme created by East Preston Yarnbombers
A chair with a beach theme created by East Preston Yarnbombers
The bath chair created by East Preston YarnbombersThe bath chair created by East Preston Yarnbombers
The bath chair created by East Preston Yarnbombers
A chair for all weathers created by East Preston YarnbombersA chair for all weathers created by East Preston Yarnbombers
A chair for all weathers created by East Preston Yarnbombers
Butterflies and bunting created by East Preston YarnbombersButterflies and bunting created by East Preston Yarnbombers
Butterflies and bunting created by East Preston Yarnbombers
Related topics:FacebookInstagram