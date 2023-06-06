​​Colourful chairs featuring fun designs like a musical chair and a bath chair are brightening up a West Sussex village this summer, thanks to a secret team of knitters.

The East Preston Yarnbombers have again brightened the village with a summer display, featuring a covered bench and fabulous selection of covered chairs, unveiled at Two Acres on Thursday, June 1.

The Yarnbombers said: "We hope you enjoy it and will make you smile. Lots of really hard work from the team but lots of fun and laughs for us in creating this. We have several new members this year who never, ever thought they could do a project – how amazing is this!"

There are now more than 30 people in the group of yarnbombers, spanning the generations, with ages ranging from 11 to 90, and they are always beavering away towards their next display. Plans are already afoot for Christmas!

A beautiful bench at Two Acres created by East Preston Yarnbombers

You can show your appreciation by making a donation at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/epyarn2023 and share your photos of the chairs with @epyarmbombers on Facebook and Instagram. All money raised goes to local good causes.

The summer display created by East Preston Yarnbombers at Two Acres

A chair with a beach theme created by East Preston Yarnbombers

The bath chair created by East Preston Yarnbombers

A chair for all weathers created by East Preston Yarnbombers