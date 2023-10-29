Yellow weather warning issued across the South East this weekend - including Sussex

A yellow weather warning has been declared for East and West Sussex today (October 29), as floods continue to impact communities throughout both counties.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Making the announcement, the MET has said that the continued wet weather could bring more disruption to parts of the South East and has urged residents to exercise caution for the duration of the warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MET has said that, thanks to the weather, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, damaging some buildings, buses and trains could be delayed or even cancelled, spray and adverse driving conditions could lead to road closures, and there is a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The warnings come after floods hit Hastings town centre yesterday, leading to the evacuation of a major shopping centre.