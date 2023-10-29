BREAKING
Yellow weather warning issued across the South East this weekend - including Sussex

A yellow weather warning has been declared for East and West Sussex today (October 29), as floods continue to impact communities throughout both counties.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 13:47 GMT
The warning, issued at midnight last night and effective until 00:00 tomorrow, covers East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, and parts of South East London.

Making the announcement, the MET has said that the continued wet weather could bring more disruption to parts of the South East and has urged residents to exercise caution for the duration of the warning.

The MET has said that, thanks to the weather, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, damaging some buildings, buses and trains could be delayed or even cancelled, spray and adverse driving conditions could lead to road closures, and there is a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The warnings come after floods hit Hastings town centre yesterday, leading to the evacuation of a major shopping centre.

This is the second yellow warning this week, and comes after floods have hit several coastal communities throughout East and West Sussex, including Climping, where the sea defences were destroyed, and Hastings, where a shopping centre was evacuated due to flooding.

