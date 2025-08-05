'You never know what you might find' - Chichester's newest shop is about more than just books

The new shop, which opened last week at 17 Southgate, is in fact a kind of treasure trove – not just for books, but for an assortment of cultural, social and literary ephemera pulled from a variety of sources, and a smattering of periods.

A few empty pots of Shippams Meat Paste sits on a shelf next to the door, as if in tribute to the city’s original Westgate factory. On a table opposite the entrance is a real Victorian Zoetrope, which owner Jack takes great pleasure in demonstrating to customers. Beyond that, behind a handful of beautiful notepads, sits a nineteenth century magic lantern – an early kind of image projector – besides a box of original glass frames. Go on much further and, alongside dozens of beautiful antiquarian books, a BBC Radio sits a box full of legal deeds, some up to 200 years old, which could be yours for just £25.

"I’ve got all sorts of weird and wonderful little artefacts,” Jack said. “I’ve got bits from old music machines, I’ve got the zoetrope, I’ve got a bus ticket machine; and there’s much more to come in.

"I love collecting old things as well (as books), and I wondered – but I was doubtful – if others would like them, but I’ve now found out that they’re one of the main attractions in the shop. I think people love coming in to see them. They’re just things I collect I like history and I like old things.”

A hobbyist book-collector for several years, Chichester Books is nothing short of a passion project for Jack, who jokes that it’s a way to offload some of his massive collection. With plenty of first editions, signed copies, vintage paperbacks, leather-bound curios and obscure antiquities, Jack hopes to accumulate the kind of stock you won’t find anywhere else, and to sell at prices equal to, or below, what you’re likely to find on the internet.

"A lot of this stuff comes from friends and contacts who are downsizing their collections, or it comes from my own collection. Most of it is where I’ve bought too many books in the past and I need to get rid of some because my house is full of them. I thought I’d give it a go – it’s been a bit of an ambition for the last ten years. When Kim’s Bookshop closed it was a huge loss to Chichester, and I found the right property so I thought ‘let’s see how it goes’.

"If you collect matchbox toys or vinyl, or almost anything else – there’s a very finite base. But with books, millions are printed every year, so you never know what you’re going to find. I started out in book collecting, really, to fund my own habit as it were – I’m an avid reader – and then I found myself with too many because I also quite enjoy buying them.”

To find out more about Chichester Books, follow them on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chichesterbooks/

