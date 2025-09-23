Young Horsham footballers swap footballs for bin bags in community litter-pick

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:33 BST
Young Horsham footballers swapped footballs for bin bags this week when they took part in a community litter-pick.

The young players – members of Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 team – started from Broadbridge Heath Village Centre and worked their way to the main football club collecting an impressive seven sacks of rubbish along the way.

Club helper Carly O’Halloran said: “Their enthusiasm and teamwork shone through, not only on the pitch but also in making a positive impact on their local environment.”

The initiative was made possible with the support of Broadbridge Heath Parish Council which provided the youngsters with litter-picking equipment.

Coaches, parents, and supporters praised the team’s dedication, noting how important it is for young people to see the value of giving back to their community.

A spokesperson for the Bears U10s said: “We’re extremely proud of the team for getting involved and making such a difference. It’s inspiring to see them channel the same energy they show on the football field into helping their community. This is something we’re keen to continue and build upon in the future.”

Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 footballers embark on their community litter pick

Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 footballers embark on their community litter pick

Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 footballers collected an impressive seven bags of rubbish during their community litter-pick

Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 footballers collected an impressive seven bags of rubbish during their community litter-pick Photo: Contributed

