Young Horsham footballers swap footballs for bin bags in community litter-pick

The young players – members of Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 team – started from Broadbridge Heath Village Centre and worked their way to the main football club collecting an impressive seven sacks of rubbish along the way.

Club helper Carly O’Halloran said: “Their enthusiasm and teamwork shone through, not only on the pitch but also in making a positive impact on their local environment.”

The initiative was made possible with the support of Broadbridge Heath Parish Council which provided the youngsters with litter-picking equipment.

Coaches, parents, and supporters praised the team’s dedication, noting how important it is for young people to see the value of giving back to their community.

A spokesperson for the Bears U10s said: “We’re extremely proud of the team for getting involved and making such a difference. It’s inspiring to see them channel the same energy they show on the football field into helping their community. This is something we’re keen to continue and build upon in the future.”

1 . Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 footballers2.jpeg Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 10 footballers embark on their community litter pick Photo: Contributed