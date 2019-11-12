Young Lewes entrepreneur gets crafty for Cancer Research

Many children spend their half-term breaks relaxing but not an 11-year-old Lewes school pupil who spent her time off crafting keyrings for charity.

Lewes Old Grammar School pupil, Alice Dryden, decided to help her local Cancer Research shop in Lewes’ High Street.

Alice's charity pompom keyrings that she made during her half-term break.

The young entrepreneur spent prize money she won at her school’s Dragon’s Den competition on craft materials to make Halloween pompom keyrings to sell in the shop.

Alice said: “I really wanted to do something positive for Cancer Research and I just came up with this idea because I like making pompoms.

“My mum rang the shop to see if they would like my keyrings and they said they thought it was a great idea.

“It makes me feel happy to know that I am making a small difference with the pompoms so I am definitely going to do more.”

Alice lost her grandmother to cancer a few years ago and was inspired to raise money for the charity to honour her.

The popular Halloween-themed keyrings, which are sold in return for a donation, have been very popular at the Cancer Research branch.

Alice’s mum, Fiona Dryden, said: “We are so proud of Alice. It was all her idea and she did it in her free time with the money she won from the school’s Dragon’s Den competition which we were very touched by. Her grandma would have been so proud of her.”

Headmaster at Lewes Old Grammar School, Robert Blewitt, said: “When I hear about this sort of selfless behaviour and thoughtfulness, it makes me incredibly proud. What a kind thing to do.”

Due to the popularity of her Halloween keyrings, Alice is planning to make more for the festive season which can be bought from Cancer Research, 214 High Street, Lewes.