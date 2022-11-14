Young players from Mile Oak Football Club witness rare sight during visit to Shoreham RNLI

A group from Mile Oak Football Club made the visit to Kingston Beach on Saturday for a tour of the boathouse and was greeted by RNLI volunteers Julie and Markus.

Karen Hilton, club welfare officer, said: "There was a lot of excitement when they learned they would see the launch of the Tamar class relief boat, Peter and Lesley-Jane Nicholson, covering for Shoreham's RNLB The Enid Collett, which had been away to Falmouth but was due back that afternoon.

"It was a rare moment to see two Tamar-class lifeboats together and the club are delighted they had the opportunity.

Mile Oak Football Club visiting Shoreham RNLI. Picture: Karen Hilton

"Mile Oak FC like to support their community and previously raised funds for Shoreham RNLI when their veterans team took part in the Mayday Yellow Welly Relay.

"The club hope to help further by spreading the word about AmazonSmile, as it is a way to support the RNLI at no cost to you. When you shop through AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation donates 0.5 per cent of the purchase price of millions of eligible products on Amazon."