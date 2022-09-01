Young Rye chef in running for a prestigious global award

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Clayton, who started his career at the Mermaid Inn at Rye before running the award winning Curlew at Bodiam, has reached the UK final of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition is a global initiative that strives to discover and support the most inspiring young chefs around the world.

The bi-annual competition and academy aims to push the boundaries of gastronomy and has the support of some of the most celebrated figures in the industry.

Marcus Clayton

Being selected to compete at the UK final, taking place in London on 12 October, means that Marcus joins a shortlist of 10 of the UK’s most promising chefs under 30. Marcus impressed an international judging panel, rising to the top of thousands of applications from all over the world who were inspired to enter the competition to share their vision and connect with the most influential people in the gastronomic world.

Marcus first took to the kitchen at the age of 14 and had a job washing up. After studying his A-Levels, Marcus started working at the Mermaid Hotel in Rye, before continuing his learning and training at Thackerays in Tunbridge Wells, where he ran the pastry section.

Marcus then moved to a small holding in Kilndown, Kent, where he developed a passion for foraging and produce-led cooking, and honed in on his creativity. He later opened the Curlew in Bodiam with Will Devlin and Matt Broadbent, before working with Rob Taylor at The Compasses Inn, Crundale, when he was contacted by a recruiter to work at Hide and Fox.

Speaking about his nomination Marcus added: “The competition will be an ideal place for me to showcase my skills and keep improving with the help of my mentor and the judges’ feedback on my signature dish. I’m so pleased to be given this opportunity to take part, and work alongside other very passionate people, and continue my learning.”