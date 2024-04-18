Young students from Hove Park School mentored by American Express volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of the Dare to Dream programme, Year 9 students from Hove Park School are participating in four inspirational sessions throughout the Spring Term between January and April 2024.

These sessions include engaging assemblies delivered by Head of Programme Delivery at the Love Local Jobs Foundation, Jack Hayes, to 260 students. In addition, a cohort of 15 students are part of workshops, and mentoring sessions to help them gain the confidence they need to fulfil their potential and realise their ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five American Express volunteers are mentoring the cohort of 15 students to help build their confidence, resilience and understanding of teamwork to support their workplace readiness. For the past 10 years, American Express colleagues have been supporting the Love Local Jobs Foundation and in doing so have mentored 150 children.

Submitted article

In addition, these students will head onsite to American Express’ offices in Brighton to get a taste of what the world of work is like and help raise their aspirations for the future.

These workplace visits have proved to be a key component of the programme over the years. Giving the students the chance to visit one of the most well-known employers in Brighton will be very helpful for their future.