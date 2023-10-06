Young West Sussex culinary star receives 'unparalleled mentorship' from Michelin-starred chef

A young culinary star from West Sussex has been provided ‘unparalleled mentorship’ by a Michelin-starred chef.

The ongoing Craft Guild of Chef’s Young National Chef of the Year (YNCOTY) competition saw Jonny Smith, from Chichester, attend a series of masterclasses, challenges and product demonstration from chef Simon Hulstone.

The YNCOTY competition brings together those identified as ‘the best budding chefs in the industry’, giving them a platform on which to build their future careers, while the winner will enjoy an an educational culinary trip of a lifetime to Norway to celebrate responsibly sourced seafood.

Jonny currently works as a senior chef de partie at Gravetye Manor in East Grinstead and was 'thrilled’ to join other young chefs for the competition’s Finalist Mentor Day, which provides the opportunity for the contest’s sponsors to meet and educate the talented finalists.

Victoria Braathen, Jonny Smith and Simon Hulstone.

During the session, Jonny and the other talented finalists received a valuable education on why origin matters, and learnt how Hulstone has witnessed first-hand, how Norway is a leading seafood nation that can deliver world-class, sustainable whitefish to the hospitality sector.

In addition to offering a filleting demonstration on a whole Norwegian cod to teach the finalists about waste reduction and portioning formats for restaurant dishes, essential culinary insights were shared. These insights encompassed kitchen techniques, plating strategies, and more.

Speaking about the day, Jonny said: “To be a YNCOTY finalist is a really important and special stepping stone in my career.

"To be able to cook my own dishes for some incredible judges is such an honour and I can’t wait for the final now.

"The Mentor Day with Simon was inspiring and motivating, it was great to take so many tips and tricks with me into the final.

"If I was to win YNCOTY, the trip to Norway would be an amazing opportunity and definitely a once in a lifetime experience!”

Victoria Braathen, UK director for the Norwegian Seafood Council, added: "The Craft Guild of Chef’s Young National Chef of the Year competition is a defining moment in these chefs' careers, propelling them to new heights of aspiration.”