Youngster’s singing concert raises vital funds for Eastbourne hospice

Nine-year-old Lissy Read has raised an incredible £448 for St Wilfrid's Hospice after organising a music and singing concert in memory of her Dad, Gavin.

Lissy performing at her concert

Lissy charged an entrance fee and says she sang songs that were energetic and reminded her of her Dad, who died of a brain tumour at the hospice two years ago.

Lissy is attending sessions with the hospice's Seahorse Project, which supports young people aged six to 18-years-old who have been bereaved and are struggling with their feelings.

Lissy's mum, Emma, said: "I think Lissy surprised herself with how much money she raised and was so happy to be able to give it to the hospice.

Lissy with her Daddy

"We are all beyond proud of her bravery to be able to sing some songs that meant a lot to herself and her Daddy.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.