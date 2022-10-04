Your chance to own one of the colourful ducks that brought a smile to Hastings and Bexhill

The colourful duck creations are up for auction this week

The St Michael’s Hospice’s Follow that Duck campaign came to a close at the beginning of September when the ducks were removed from their display sites around Hastings and Bexhill.

But a Hook a Duck Auction at Sussex Coast College, Hastings, on Friday October 7 will allow the public to bid for the colourful creations.

The college hosted a ‘Farewell Party’ for the ducks over the weekend of September 17 and 18 when people could view all 54 of the ducks on display in the same place.

The designs on the ducks were all created by local artists to support the hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Williams, from the hospice, said: “The Hospice team welcomed over 1,300 visitors during the course of the weekend, including those who had completed the trail over the summer and simply wished to see all the ducks one more time, to those desperate to collect the ducks that had alluded them on the trail.

"Two brand new ducklings were unveiled at the event titled Art Ducko by Kerry Caffyn and There’s Nowhere I’d Rother Be by Mark and Issi Fisher, both commissioned especially for the auction next month. These new ducklings will accompany all 30 of the large ducks at auction, where the Hospice hopes will find their permanent nesting sites with proud new owners.

“If you are interested in bidding for one of the duck sculptures, registration to attend the Hook a Duck auction is open, or you register to bid online. The auction catalogue is available for perusal, which also contains details of two logistics companies, Dobbs Logistics and The Efficient Freight Company, who can support the delivery of sculptures both nationally and internationally if you are a lucky bidder.”

For full details, including an auction catalogue, please see www.followthatduck.co.uk/event/auction. The Hospice operates a local Donation Centre where appointments can be made to drop off goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad