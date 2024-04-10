Your chance to star in the Hastings Old Town Carnival
A special selection event is being held at the East Hastings Sea Angling club, on the Stade on Sunday April 14, from 6pm.
Hastings was the first town in the country to move away from the traditional concept of a Carnival Queen and her attendants. The Old Town Carnival Committee decided on a new concept of a Sea Court with a Sea Queen and Sea King, with the aim of being more inclusive.
Carnival committee chairman Keith Leech said: “Hastings Old Town Carnival Committee has never subscribed to the ‘Glamour Model’ school preferring instead to select its court on personality and affection for Hastings so removing the stereotypical image of a carnival court and replacing it with a ‘Sea Court’ to reflect Hastings’ maritime heritage was the logical next step toward a new, much more inclusive Carnival.”
You must be over 18 years of age and able to attend local events from August 1 – 11. If you are interested and would like to know more, contact Judy at [email protected] or fill in the online form at the Hastings Old Town Carnival website.
