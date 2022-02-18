Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, we report on the story of a man who is undertaking a challenge of taking an outdoor shower with a hose daily for a year in aid of the RNLI.

In other news in today’s Observer, John Bownas, manager of the Hastings Business Crime Reduction Partnership, has said shop staff are leaving jobs they love due to increasing levels of abuse following the recent case of a food store security guard being badly injured by a serial shoplifter.

A TV company is also filming a documentary about the case of a St Leonards businessman murdered by pirates off the coast of Thailand.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer SUS-220217-164623001

A Hastings bookshop also faces potential closure unless it can raise enough money to stay open.

Comedian Ade Edmondson also went on a seaside jaunt to the Hastings area and visited Spike Milligan’s grave. The Young Ones star strolled around the cobbled streets of Rye on Saturday (February 12) and went for a walk in Winchelsea.

