Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

By Richard Gladstone
Friday, 4th March 2022, 5:30 am

In this week’s edition, proposals for a “family fun factory” in the former Debenhams store in Hastings town centre, which could create more than 60 full and part-time jobs, have been put forward, with readers giving their views.

In other news in today’s Observer, a family has spoken on how they ‘lost everything’ after a fire ripped through their home.

And a man who broke into a family’s home in Hastings armed with a knife has been jailed.

The family of a St Leonards woman who was killed in a fatal collision by a dangerous driver have this week warned other motorists of the devastating consequences of excessive speeding and drink or drug-driving.

You can also see pictures of the Preservation Sunday umbrella parade along the seafront, which took place at the weekend, and is one of the most colourful events of the annual Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival.

