Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, more proposals for the former Debenhams building in Hastings have been revealed. The plans come after separate proposals for a three-floor family ‘fun factory’ games arcade were unveiled recently.

In other news in today’s Observer, a Hastings woman has also said she felt ‘revolted’ after finding meat in her McDonald’s vegetarian meal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also read how police in Hastings have disrupted 30 organised crime groups and made hundreds of arrests in the first year since a major clampdown on drug-related crime was launched.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer SUS-221003-125348001

Don’t miss our two-page spread in today’s paper on Sunday’s rally along Hastings seafront, as scores joined in to show their support for Ukraine. We also report on how the community at large has stepped in through various fundraising events and appeals to help Ukraine.

There is also a World Book Day picture special, as children from across 1066 Country dressed upp in their favourite book characters.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are inside today’s edition.