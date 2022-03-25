Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, a charity is asking for nominations for a life-size sculpture in Hastings as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

And in other news featured in today’s Observer, Hastings Borough Council has received a six-figure grantto help tackle violence against women and girls in Alexandra Park following a petition by Claire Noble and Kay Early calling for safety improvements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has also decided not to sell Tilekiln playing fields for a new Hastings United football stadium.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer SUS-220325-084002001

You can read the full story and reaction in today’s paper.

Don’t miss our double-page spread on Hastings Half Marathon, which made a welcome return last Sunday after a two-year absence.

ng events and appeals to help Ukraine.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are inside today’s edition.