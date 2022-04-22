Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, we report on the story of residents’ anger over council plans to let cattle roam freely across a part of Hastings Country Park.

The residents’ concerns come after a pony went over the cliffs at Fairlight last month and died.

In other news, a role-playing game based on a live-action theatre production in Rye has become the second best selling title in Amazon’s role-playing and war games book list.

Hastings also has the highest food hygiene standards in the South East, according to new figures. The full story is in today’s paper.

And Hastings United has condemned ‘mindless vandalism’ after paint was thrown over the entrance and turnstiles of their stadium.

