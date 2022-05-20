Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, we report on people’s frustrations over multiple roadworks schemes taking place in town, which has led to some parts experiencing gridlock.

In other news, the daughter of a Hastings man who defied the odds by fully recovering from an accident that left him paralysed paid tribute to her ‘go-getter’ father after finding an Observer article reporting his injury in 1988.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s beaches have also been awarded for their water quality and cleanliness. You can read the full story in today’s Observer.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

The Old Hastings Observer building, which closed in the 1980s, will begin to reopen this summer. Read the full story in this week’s paper.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper, as well as full information on how you can get Queen’s Platinum Jubilee gifts.