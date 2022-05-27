Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, we report on the story of the Queensway Gateway Road project in St Leonards being delayed again.

The road was expected to open this summer.

The majority of the road was completed in March 2019, but the final section of the road, connecting it to Sedlescombe Road North is unfinished.

Today's front page of the Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer

In other news, Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has announced plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary and the full story of what plans are afoot to mark the occasion can be found in today’s Observer.

We also feature the story of the family of a Hastings man, who was attacked in a gym in Thailand, launching a campaign to raise money towards treatment to save his eyesight.

Proposals for a major development in Hastings to provide more than 100 new homes and a care home are also set to be discussed. Plans have been put forward for outline permission to redevelop land occupied by Horntye Park Sports Complex in Bohemia Road, with a bid to build 107 new houses and a 66-bed care home.

For the full story, see today’s paper.